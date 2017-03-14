French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :
* Cognizant launches $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp- under terms of ASR agreements, about 21.5 million of shares to be repurchased will be received by co on March 14, 2017
* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp says Cognizant will fund ASR program on march 14, 2017 from cash on hand and its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane