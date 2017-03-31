March 31 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors

* Announced that Lakshmi Narayanan and Thomas M. Wendel will not be seeking re-election at company's 2017 annual meeting