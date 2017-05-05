May 5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cognizant reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $14.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 revenue $3.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.52 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $0.89

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.64

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $3.63 billion to $3.68 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14.56 billion to $14.84 billion

* Expects to incur majority of total costs related to realignment program in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: