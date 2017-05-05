BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cognizant reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $14.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.92
* Q1 revenue $3.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.52 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $0.89
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.64
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $3.63 billion to $3.68 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $14.56 billion to $14.84 billion
* Expects to incur majority of total costs related to realignment program in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body