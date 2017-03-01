March 1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant Technology Solutions - continue to have a
material weakness in internal control over financial reporting
as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Cognizant - no material adjustments, restatement or other
revisions to previously issued financial statements are required
* Cognizant - Inability to maintain effective internal
controls could result in restatement of financial statements,
imposition of sanctions
* Cognizant - Inability to maintain effective internal
controls could also result in investigation by regulatory
authorities
