Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant Technology Solutions - CEO Francisco D’Souza's 2016 total compensation $8.3 million versus $12.0 million in 2015, as determined under SEC rules - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2pX7nK1 Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation