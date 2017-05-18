May 18 Cogobuy Group

* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb133.9 million, representing an increase of 33.6%

* Qtrly group's gross merchandise value was rmb6,133.0 million, up 57.8%

* Company recorded a total revenue of rmb3,267.5 million in q1, representing an increase of 34.7%