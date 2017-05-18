BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Cogobuy Group
* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb133.9 million, representing an increase of 33.6%
* Qtrly group's gross merchandise value was rmb6,133.0 million, up 57.8%
* Company recorded a total revenue of rmb3,267.5 million in q1, representing an increase of 34.7%
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer