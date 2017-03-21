March 21 Cogobuy Group

* Qtrly group's gross merchandise value was rmb6,629.5 million, representing an increase of 52.5%

* Qtrly total revenue of rmb3,846.5 million, representing an increase of 43.5% year-over-year

* Q4 non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb151.6 million, representing an increase of 45.1%

* "we are confident in continuation of our growth momentum in 2017"