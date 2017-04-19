BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Cohen & Steers Inc:
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cohen & Steers Inc GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 in Q1 2017
* Cohen & Steers Inc qtrly adj diluted earnings per share $0.47
* Cohen & Steers Inc says operating margin was 39.6% in Q1 2017 versus 40.1% in Q4 2016
* Cohen & Steers - assets under management were $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.3 billion from $57.2 billion at December 31, 2016
* Cohen & Steers - revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $89.7 million, an increase of $252,000 from $89.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.