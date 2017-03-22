UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Coheris SA:
* FY operating profit 1.0 million euros ($1.08 million) versus loss of 0.6 million euros year ago
* FY net income 0.9 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago
* Targets a 2 digits current operating income and revenue by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)