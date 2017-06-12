BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Coherus Biosciences receives complete response letter from fda for its biologics license application for chs-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate)
* Coherus will work with fda to address information requests
* Coherus Biosciences -crl primarily focused on fda request for a reanalysis of a subset of subject samples with a revised immunogenicity assay
* Coherus Biosciences inc - fda did not request a clinical study to be performed in oncology patients
* Coherus Biosciences inc says crl also focused on fda requests for certain additional manufacturing related process information
* Coherus Biosciences-crl does not indicate additional process qualification lots would be required or raise concerns on gmp status of chs-1701 bulk manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.