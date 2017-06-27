Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Says commenced and completed, a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs and better align its workforce
* Coherus biosciences - decision followed u.s. Fda's june 12, issuance of complete response letter for chs-1701
* Says under this plan, company reduced its workforce by 51 employees (approximately 30%)
* Coherus biosciences says it estimates that it will incur aggregate restructuring charges of about $3.7 million, which will be recorded in q2 of 2017
* Coherus biosciences - majority of cash payments related to personnel-related restructuring charges will be paid during q3 of 2017
* Says expects that workforce reduction will decrease its annual operating costs by approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.