BRIEF-GE awarded order from DF Energy- Romelectro
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
June 26 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Coherus Biosciences - determined it is prudent to put into place alternative fill & finish vendor to support co's adalimumab biosimilar candidate chs-1420's bla filing
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - the change will move projected filing timing for chs-1420 biologics license application to first half of 2018 - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
June 27 Canada's Mandalay Resources Corp said efforts to locate two of its trapped miners in a flooded silver and gold mine in Chile were unsuccessful.