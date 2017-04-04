BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Cohesity
* Cohesity raises over $90 million in series c funding to meet surging customer demand
* Cohesity says series c financing round co-led by investors gv and sequoia capital Source text for Eikon:
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: