BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 5 (Reuters) -
* White House economic adviser Gary Cohn backs wall street split of lending, investment banks - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Cohn said he supports a policy that could radically reshape wall street’s biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2p3rqWx
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.