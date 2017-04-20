Safran investor TCI says reduced offer for Zodiac still too high
LONDON, May 26 UK hedge fund TCI said aero engine maker Safran's reduced offer for Zodiac Aerospace was still too high and it would vote against the deal.
April 20 COL Financial:
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
* Daiwa Securities' acquisition of COL financial shares will result in 14.9% ownership of outstanding shares of capital stock of Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities