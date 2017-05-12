BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 COL PCL:
* Col pcl - q1 net profit 154.4 million baht versus 144.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.