Feb 24 Colabor Group Inc
* Colabor group reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end
results
* Q4 same store sales fell 4.3 percent
* Qtrly consolidated sales $432.5 million versus $431.9
million
* Expect improved gross margins and organic growth in
comparable sales in second half of 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* To optimize asset utilization and continue to cut costs,
plan to close vaughan, ontario warehouse on april 30, 2017
* Expect improved gross margins, organic growth in
comparable sales in second half of 2017,
