Feb 23 Colas SA:
* FY revenue: €11.0 billion ($11.61 billion)(-8% and -4% at
constant scope and exchange rates)
* FY operating income €324 million (+€75 million)
* Dividend proposed: €8.20 per share (of which €5.45 paid
out as an interim dividend in December 2016)
* FY consolidated net profit group share EUR 355 million
versus EUR 234 million year ago
* At the end December 2016, work-on-hand remained at €7.1
billion, a 1% improvement compared to the end of December 2015
* In 2017, revenue for roads in mainland France could
improve slightly, as the market probably reached a low point in
2016
* Says revenue for 2017 should be higher than in 2016
* FY net cash EUR 517 million versus EUR 560 million year
ago
Source text: bit.ly/2lxZxph
($1 = 0.9476 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)