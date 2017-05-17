May 17 COLAS SA

* Q1 REVENUE UP BY 10% AT €1.9 BILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP: LOSS €195 M (LOSS €171 M FOR 1ST QUARTER 2016)

* Q1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 264 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 223 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THE END OF MARCH 2017, WORK ON HAND TOTALED 7.8 BILLION EUROS (+1% COMPARED TO WORK ON HAND AT END-MARCH 2016)

* OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR AS RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED