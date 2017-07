BRIEF-Colas secures two contracts for tramway in Bordeaux

July 10 (Reuters) - Colas SA:

* Colas Rail and Colas Sud‐Ouest Secure Two Contracts for the Extension of Line D on the Bordeaux Tramway

* First Contract Was Signed by Colas Rail (Project Leader) in Consortium With Alstom, Colas Sud‐Ouest and Fayat Tp

* First Contract Total Value of Eur 34 Million, of Which Two Colas Companies Will Have Eur 21 Million Share (Colas Rail: 15 Million; Colas Sud‐Ouest: 6 Million)

* SECOND CONTRACT WAS WON BY COLAS SUD‐OUEST, AND INVOLVES FILL, DRAINAGE AND SURFACE WORK FOR CONTRACT VALUE OF EUR 19 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2uIQWEh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)