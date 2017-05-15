BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.43 billion rupees
* March quarter net sales 11.72 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.43 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 11.42 billion rupees
* Says Q4 saw signs of recovery from impact of liquidity crunch in previous quarter
* Says Q4 volume fell 3 percent due to soft pick up in wholesale channel
* Says expect challenges while transitioning into GST environment include impact on trade Source text - (bit.ly/2qjiQqr) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body