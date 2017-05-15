May 15 Colgate-palmolive (India) Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.43 billion rupees

* March quarter net sales 11.72 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.43 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 11.42 billion rupees

* Says Q4 saw signs of recovery from impact of liquidity crunch in previous quarter

* Says Q4 volume fell 3 percent due to soft pick up in wholesale channel

* Says expect challenges while transitioning into GST environment include impact on trade Source text - (bit.ly/2qjiQqr) Further company coverage: