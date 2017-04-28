April 28 Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* Colgate announces 1st quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 sales $3.762 billion

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - qtrly organic sales grew 0.5%

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Latin America net sales increased 9.0% in q1 2017

* Says North America net sales decreased 5.0% in q1 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colgate-Palmolive Co qtrly Latin America unit volume was even with year ago quarter, while pricing increased 7.0%

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Q1 was "challenging" and did not meet our organic sales growth expectations, driven mainly by "softer" results in North America

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - "as we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging"

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - volume gains in Mexico, Caribbean region and Southern Cone region were offset by volume declines in Brazil in quarter

* Colgate-Palmolive Co qtrly organic sales for Latin America increased 7.5%

* Says "continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017, based on our slow start to year"

* Colgate-Palmolive co - on a gaap basis, planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expect earnings per share on a dollar basis to be flat

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - "now expect organic sales growth for 2017 to be modestly below our 4% - 7% range with sequential improvement throughout year"

* Fy2017 revenue view $15.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S