A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
May 30 Collabos Corp
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with GeekFeed Co.,Ltd on May 30
* Says two entities will cooperate on development of new products and services
* Says it will buy shares of GeekFeed Co.,Ltd
* Other details remain to be decided yet
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/B3tYIV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* GETS ORDER FOR DELIVERY OF CISCO HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE TO NEW CLIENT