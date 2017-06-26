BRIEF-Allergan announces launch of artificial tear refresh optive mega-3
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3
June 26 Collins Foods Ltd
* Acquisition of 28 kfc restaurants from yum brands
* Deal for cash consideration of a$110.2 million
* Collins Restaurants South Pty entered into binding agreements to acquire 28 kfc restaurants from a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc
* Costs to also be funded through debt of a$69.3 million from new enlarged debt facilities
* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan