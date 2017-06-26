June 26 Collins Foods Ltd

* Acquisition of 28 kfc restaurants from yum brands

* Deal for cash consideration of a$110.2 million

* Collins Restaurants South Pty entered into binding agreements to acquire 28 kfc restaurants from a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc

* Costs to also be funded through debt of a$69.3 million from new enlarged debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)