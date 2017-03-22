March 23 Collins Foods Ltd
* Acquisition of KFC restaurants in the Netherlands
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16
KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum!
Brands
* Deal for consideration of EUR 62.3 million
* Acquisition and associated equity raising costs will be
funded via a fully underwritten A$54.5 million placement
* Mark Van 't Loo has been appointed as CEO Europe
* Acquisition is expected to be mid single digit EPS
accretive for Collins Foods shareholders in first full financial
year of ownership
* For period ending 30 sept 2016, Netherlands acquisition
generated revenue of EUR 46.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 7.3
million on a pro forma basis
* Development agreement was entered into with unit of Yum!
for roll-out of more than 20 new KFC Restaurants by Collins
Foods in Netherlands by 31 Dec 2021
