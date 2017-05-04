May 4 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* To carry out capital increase in maximum nominal amount of up to 89.1 million euros ($97.79 million) by issuance of shares representing up to 9.99 percent of current share capital

* Capital increase will be carried out through private placement by means of accelerated bookbuild offering process

