BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* To carry out capital increase in maximum nominal amount of up to 89.1 million euros ($97.79 million) by issuance of shares representing up to 9.99 percent of current share capital
* Capital increase will be carried out through private placement by means of accelerated bookbuild offering process
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.