BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Colony Bankcorp Inc:
* Colony Bankcorp Inc announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* During Q1 of 2017, company reported net interest income of $9.46 million and a net interest margin of 3.35 percent
* In Q1 of 2017 net charge-offs were $394 thousand, or 0.05 percent of average loans
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeemed remaining outstanding preferred stock of $9.4 million
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - redeeming preferred stock will be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Colony Bankcorp Inc - will eliminate current quarterly dividend payment of $210,600 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.