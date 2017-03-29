March 29 Colony Northstar Inc

* Colony Northstar Inc - CEO Albert Tylis' total compensation for 2016 was $14.2 million versus $13.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Colony Northstar Inc - Executive Chairman David T. Hamamoto's total compensation for 2016 was $20.4 million versus $20.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nj5Ixt) Further company coverage: