New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
June 6 Colony Starwood Homes-
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 23 million of its common shares, consisting of 11.6 million common shares offered by co
* Colony Starwood Homes- intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of its previously-announced pending acquisition of a portfolio
* The underwritten public offering is for gross proceeds of approximately $406.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.