BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 1 Colony Starwood Homes
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
* Offering 9.6 million of its common shares, which was upsized from previously announced 8 million common shares
* Priced its offering of 20.1 million of its common shares at a public offering price of $32.50 per share
* Selling shareholders are offering 10.4 million common shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.