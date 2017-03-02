March 1 Colony Starwood Homes

* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares

* Offering 9.6 million of its common shares, which was upsized from previously announced 8 million common shares

* Priced its offering of 20.1 million of its common shares at a public offering price of $32.50 per share

* Selling shareholders are offering 10.4 million common shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: