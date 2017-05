May 3 COLOPLAST:

* H1 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WAS 6%

* RESOLVED THAT COLOPLAST WILL PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF DKK 4.50 PER SHARE FOR A DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF DKK 955M

* H1 REVENUE IN DKK WAS UP BY 5% TO DKK 7,636 MILLION

* "WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 7-8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND REPORTED GROWTH OF 7-8% IN DKK"

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED COLOPLAST WILL PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF DKK 4.50PER SHARE FOR DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF DKK 955 MILLION

* EBIT MARGIN GUIDANCE REMAINS AT 33-34% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND AT ABOUT 33% IN DKK

* 2016/17 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE AROUND DKK 700M

* H1 EBIT UP 8 PERCENT TO DKK 2.47 BILLION

* COLOPLAST - FREE CASH FLOW WAS NEGATIVE AT DKK 648M, DKK 1,834M LESS THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 3.88 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 3.89 BILLION)

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 3.88 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 3.89 BILLION)

* Q2 EBIT DKK 1.25 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.27 BILLION)