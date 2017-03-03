March 3 Coltene Holding AG:

* Board of directors will propose election of Astrid Walser as a new member of board of directors at AGM on March 29, 2017

* As of 2017 AGM, Robert Heberlein will step down as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of Coltene Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)