British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Columbia Sportswear Co-
* Columbia Sportswear Company reports record first quarter financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 sales rose 4 percent to $543.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.72 to $2.82
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 3 percent
* Columbia Sportswear Co qtrly inventory decreased 3 percent to $398.8 million
* Columbia Sportswear Co - company expects fiscal year 2017 gross margins to improve by approximately 30 basis points
* Sees fy 2017 operating margin of approximately 10.8 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $533.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia Sportswear Co - expects 2017 operating income to increase approximately 3 percent, to between $256 million and $265 million
* Columbia Sportswear Co - anticipated growth in full year 2017 operating income and net income is expected to occur in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.