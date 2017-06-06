CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
June 6 Columbia Sportswear Co:
* Columbia Sportswear Co - tom cusick will be promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer
* Columbia Sportswear Co - cusick will continue to act as chief financial officer and treasurer until a successor is appointed
* Columbia Sportswear Co - tim boyle has resumed role of president in addition to his role as chief executive officer
* Columbia Sportswear Co - effective july 1, 2017, several members of senior leadership team will be elevated to new roles or take on additional responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.