UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 COLUMBUS A/S
* WARRANTPROGRAM - COLUMBUS A/S ISSUES NEW SHARES AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
* DECIDED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY DKK 4,584,825 (NOM.), CORRESPONDING TO 3,667,860 SHARES OF DKK 1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)