March 31 COLUMBUS A/S

* WARRANTPROGRAM - COLUMBUS A/S ISSUES NEW SHARES AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* DECIDED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY DKK 4,584,825 (NOM.), CORRESPONDING TO 3,667,860 SHARES OF DKK 1.25