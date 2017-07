July 11 (Reuters) - COM HEM HOLDING AB

* Com Hem Repurchases Own Shares

* ‍to Initiate an Additional Share Buyback Program for a Total Amount of Up to Sek 230 Million Up Until October 16, 2017.​

* Share Repurchases Can Be Made in Period from July 12, 2017 to October 16, 2017

* A MAXIMUM OF 18,177,081 SHARES MAY BE REPURCHASED