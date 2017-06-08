BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd
* Brazilian appellate court rules in favour of group regarding appeal made by Andrew
* Succeedes in defending allegations made by Andrew at trial court and at Appellate Court in Brazil
* Final decision by São Paulo Court of Appeals refuses permission for Andrew to pursue further legal action, case in Brazil is closed
* Group has succeeded in defending and all instances found that group's products did not infringe on patents asserted by Andrew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.