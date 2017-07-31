BRIEF-Combimatrix to be acquired for $33 mln in Invitae common stock

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Combimatrix Corp
* Combimatrix enters into merger agreement with Invitae Corporation to be acquired for $33 million in Invitae common stock
* Deal for $33 million of combined consideration
* Combimatrix Corp says merger has been approved by each company's board of directors
* Combimatrix - presently estimates Combimatrix price per share received by Combimatrix common stockholders would be between about $8.00 and $8.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: