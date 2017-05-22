BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
May 22 Comcast Corp
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* Customers can get download speeds of up to 55 MBPS on rebranded "performance plus" tier, effective immediately
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers