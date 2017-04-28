BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website
April 28 Comcast Corp:
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Michael J. Cavanagh's total 2016 compensation was $25.7 million versus $40.6 million in 2015
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)