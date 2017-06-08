BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
June 8 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast Corporation announces preliminary results of 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
* Says shareholders approved advisory vote on executive compensation
* Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast's Board of Directors for one-year terms at the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
* Shareholders voted that advisory vote on executive compensation be conducted every year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services