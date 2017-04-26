April 26 Comdirect Bank AG:

* Strong start to the year: Comdirect generates EUR 27.4 million pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2017

* Outlook for Q2: digital asset management, call-up of equity prices via alexa, new corporate design for Onvista

* Record growth in assets under management to EUR 80 billion: EUR 4.3 billion increase, of which EUR 1.8 billion is net fund inflows

* Total income in first three months amounted to EUR 90.1 million, 1.6 percent above that of same quarter in previous year (EUR 88.7 million)

* Q1 after-tax profit 20.4 million euros, up 18 percent

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)