BRIEF-Hill International to oversee construction of Dubai Creek Harbour development
* Hill International- received contract from Emaar Properties to provide program management services in connection with Dubai Creek Harbour development
June 28 Comerica Inc:
* Comerica announces results of Federal Reserve's review of 2017 capital plan
* Comerica Inc - plan includes equity repurchases of up to $605 million for four-quarter period commencing in Q3 2017 and ending in Q2 2018
* Comerica Inc - at its meeting on July 25, board will consider increasing co's qtrly dividend to $0.30 per share, a 15 percent increase over current dividend rate
* Company as borrower and jianda value investment fund entered into a term loan agreement