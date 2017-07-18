FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly income per common share $1.13
Markets & Economy
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly income per common share $1.13

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* Comerica reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Comerica Inc - qtrly income per common share $1.13 ‍​

* Comerica Inc - Q2 net interest income $500 million versus $445 million last year

* Comerica inc - q2 provision for credit losses $17 million versus $49 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica Inc sees restructuring charges of $40 to $50 million in full year 2017, compared to $93 million in 2016.

* Comerica inc sees full-year 2017 provision of 20-25 basis points and net charge-offs to remain low ‍​

* Comerica Inc - for FY 2017, co expects gear up initiative of $30 million in revenue and $125 million in expense savings

* Comerica Inc sees 2017 growth in average loans of 1 percent

* Comerica Inc - Q2 2017 average loan growth of $823 million, or 2 percent

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.51 percent versus 10.49 in Q2 2016

* Comerica Inc sees full-year 2017 net interest income higher‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

