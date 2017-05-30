UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
May 30 Comforia Residential Reit Inc
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.2 percent and maturity on May 31, 2018
* Says it will use the proceeds to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nuLXsw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural snag in the House.