Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Command Security Corp
* Command Security Corporation announces $50m contract award
* Command security - received award of a four-year contract to provide physical security services for a web services segment of a major online retailer
* Command Security Corp - award is in addition to previously announced services by company with this customer
* Command Security - total revenues associated with award are estimated to be approximately $13 million annually or approximately $50 million over four-year term
* Command Security - work will be performed at approximately 12 locations in mid-Atlantic region and is planned to begin during June/July 2017 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system