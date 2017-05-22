May 22 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc:

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp - if merger is not consummated under specified circumstances, Commerce Bancshares Corp agreed to pay termination fee of $8.6 million

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp says if co fails to obtain regulatory approvals due to specified circumstances, co agreed to pay termination fee of $4.3 million