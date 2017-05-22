BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc:
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp - if merger is not consummated under specified circumstances, Commerce Bancshares Corp agreed to pay termination fee of $8.6 million
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp says if co fails to obtain regulatory approvals due to specified circumstances, co agreed to pay termination fee of $4.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rteqOX) Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd