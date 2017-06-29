FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares declares $0.12 cash dividend for first two quarters of 2017
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares declares $0.12 cash dividend for first two quarters of 2017

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Commerce Union Bancshares Inc

* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.

* Commerce union bancshares inc - devan d. Ard will succeed deberry as chairman and ceo of commerce union bancshares

* Commerce union bancshares inc - deberry will continue as a board member of commerce union bancshares following his retirement as chairman and ceo

* Commerce union bancshares inc - initial dividend payment of $0.12 per share represents dividend for first two quarters of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.