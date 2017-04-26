BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Commerce Union Bancshares says net interest income was $8.0 million in Q1 of 2017, down 1.4 pct from prior year
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.