BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 10 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE
* Commercial International Bank reports Q1 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.32 billion and net income of EGP 1.73 billion
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago
* As at end-march 2017, capital adequacy ratio 14.5 percent versus 12.7 percent year ago
* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 2.88 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago Source text - bit.ly/2q6Jm4y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges